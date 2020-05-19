THOMPSON — Maxine, 93, of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in the Ocean Springs Health & Rehabilitation Center. Should you be able to celebrate her life, friends will be received at Ford Funeral Home, DeGarmo Chapel, 207 Second St., Rivesville, today, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 1 p.m. today with Rev. Stanley Merrifield officiating. The committal service will follow in the Beverly Hills Memorial Gardens in Westover, W.Va. The services will be streamed on the funeral home Facebook Page.

