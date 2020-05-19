THOMPSON — Maxine, 93, of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in the Ocean Springs Health & Rehabilitation Center. Should you be able to celebrate her life, friends will be received at Ford Funeral Home, DeGarmo Chapel, 207 Second St., Rivesville, today, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 1 p.m. today with Rev. Stanley Merrifield officiating. The committal service will follow in the Beverly Hills Memorial Gardens in Westover, W.Va. The services will be streamed on the funeral home Facebook Page.
Funeral Notices
Obituaries
Ruth Ann Valentine, 78, passed away peacefully on Friday May 15, 2020 surrounded by her family in Myrtle Beach, SC. She was born on March 22, 1942 in Farimont, West Virginia. A Celebration of Ruth's life will be held at a later date. To view full obituary online, or to offer words of comfort…
Charles Earl "Chuck" Reed, 60, of Burton, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 after a long illness. Full obituary can be viewed online at www.mastersfuneralhomewv.com
