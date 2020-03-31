DURAND – Priscilla Ann “Toni,” 80, of Fairmont, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at her residence, A graveside service will be held at Grandview Memorial Gardens, today, at 1 p.m.; due to the recent pandemic, the family requests that family and friends hold a brief moment of silence for Toni at the time of the service if they are unable to attend.

