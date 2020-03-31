DURAND – Priscilla Ann “Toni,” 80, of Fairmont, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at her residence, A graveside service will be held at Grandview Memorial Gardens, today, at 1 p.m.; due to the recent pandemic, the family requests that family and friends hold a brief moment of silence for Toni at the time of the service if they are unable to attend.
Funeral Notices
Obituaries
Viola Horton, 88, of Fairmont, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020. The arrangements, which are incomplete at this time, are under the care of Domico Funeral Home in Fairmont.
Zaela Gwendolyn Snedegar, infant, of Fairmont, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. She is survived by her parents, Kerensa Lea Larew and Jeffrey A. Snedegar; maternal grandparents, Melinda Davis and Gene Rexrode, of Fairmont; paternal grandparents, Lisa P…
