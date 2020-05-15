JENKINS— James Delano, 63, formerly of Fairmont, passed away on Monday, May 11, at Weirton Medical Center. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, today, from 1 p.m. until the service at 3 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Wade Hooper officiating. In keeping with his wishes, James will be cremated following the service. Due to the recent pandemic of COVID-19, the community is urged to visit within the limits of their own comfort.
STEMPLE— Lloyd Alfred “Bud” Jr., 87, of Ravenswood, W.Va., passed away on May 12, at his home. A graveside service will be held today, at 12:00 p.m. at Ravenswood Cemetery with Reverend John Snyder officiating. The Fireman’s Last Call will be provided by the Ravenswood Volunteer Fire Department at the cemetery. The service can be viewed on Facebook Live.
STRAIGHT— Larry Lee, 75, of Fairmont, passed away on Sunday, May 10,, at his daughter’s home in Morgantown. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, today, from 10 a.m. until the service at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Jim Zinn officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Due to the current pandemic of COVID-19, the community is encouraged to visit within the limits of their comfort.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.