MASTERS — Howard “Junkie” Ray, 97, of Mannington, passed away December 14, 2022 at Pierpont Center in Fairmont. A visitation and memorial service will be held today from 9-11 a.m. at Masters Funeral Home in Mannington the memorial service beginning at 11 a.m.
