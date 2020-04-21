MASELLI — Julia Ann, 92, of Rivesville, passed away on Sunday, April 19 at her residence. Julia deserves a beautiful tribute. However, we appreciate in the unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic that attending a visitation may not be in your best interest. Please be with us in prayer. Should you be able to celebrate her life, the funeral service will be celebrated at Ford Funeral Home, DeGarmo Chapel, 207 Second St., Rivesville, today, at 11 a.m. with Father Joseph Konikattil and Deacon David Lester presiding. The interment will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Fairmont.
Funeral Notices
Tags
Recommended for you
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Hospitals in West Virginia are seizing bank accounts, garnishing wages over unpaid debt during ongoing COVID-19 pandemic
- Former WVU linebacker McLee dies at age 36
- COVID-19 forces summer camps to be canceled
- The powerhouse conference that could have been
- A bracket to decide the greatest team ever in Marion County sports...decided by you the voters
- Justice orders Guard to test Ripley elder care residents, workers; West Virginia coronavirus death toll climbs to 13
- Small business owners still await unemployment approval
- Palatine Park to host drive-thru food distribution Thursday
- Second Marion County resident dies from COVID
- Three new deaths due to coronavirus reported
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.