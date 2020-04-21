MASELLI — Julia Ann, 92, of Rivesville, passed away on Sunday, April 19 at her residence. Julia deserves a beautiful tribute. However, we appreciate in the unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic that attending a visitation may not be in your best interest. Please be with us in prayer. Should you be able to celebrate her life, the funeral service will be celebrated at Ford Funeral Home, DeGarmo Chapel, 207 Second St., Rivesville, today, at 11 a.m. with Father Joseph Konikattil and Deacon David Lester presiding. The interment will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Fairmont.

