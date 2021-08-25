STRAIGHT — Claude “Joe” Bearl Jr., 69, passed away Aug. 21 at Inlet Oaks Assisted Living in Myrtle Beach, S.C. The family will receive friends at Ross Funeral Home, 801 Fairmont Ave., Fairmont today from 10-11 a.m. Services will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Barrackville Cemetery.

