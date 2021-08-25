STRAIGHT — Claude “Joe” Bearl Jr., 69, passed away Aug. 21 at Inlet Oaks Assisted Living in Myrtle Beach, S.C. The family will receive friends at Ross Funeral Home, 801 Fairmont Ave., Fairmont today from 10-11 a.m. Services will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Barrackville Cemetery.
Obituaries
Carolyn Lee Humberston, 90, of Fairmont passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021, at the Genesis Pierpont Center. She was born in Bridgeport on December 12, 1930, daughter of the late Rayburn and Kathryn Weber Sinsel. Carolyn is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Leroy Vernon Humberst…
