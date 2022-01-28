PRENDERGRAST — Jack Charles, 82, passed away Jan. 16 in San Antonio, Texas. A visitation will be held today from 10-11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 118 Clarksburg St., Mannington, followed by memorial service at 11 a.m.
WEST — Emma Mae, 92, passed away Jan. 25. {span}Funeral Services will be today at 10 a.m. at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens.{/span}
