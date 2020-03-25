CLEVENGER – Emma Mae Starkey, 88, of Clarksburg, went to be with her lord and savior on March 22 at United Hospital Center. A graveside service for everyone will be held at Lumberport Lions Club Cemetery at 1 p.m. today with Pastor Bryant Bailey officiating. A private visitation will be held for the family.
