GOODEN — David Lee Sr., 77, of Barrackville, passed away on June 10 at his residence. The family will receive friends at Ford Funeral Home, 201 Columbia St., Fairmont, today from 1-8 p.m. and on Saturday, June 13, from 9-10 a.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, June 13, with Pastor Ron Johnson officiating. A committal service will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Fairmont.

