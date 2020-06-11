GOODEN — David Lee Sr., 77, of Barrackville, passed away on June 10 at his residence. The family will receive friends at Ford Funeral Home, 201 Columbia St., Fairmont, today from 1-8 p.m. and on Saturday, June 13, from 9-10 a.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, June 13, with Pastor Ron Johnson officiating. A committal service will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Fairmont.
Benjamin J. Kolbash, II, 76, of Fairmont passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. Arrangements are under the care of Ross Funeral Home 801 Fairmont Avenue Fairmont.
