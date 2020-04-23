WAINIO — Lucille M. Amalett Thompson, 90, of Fairmont, passed away Saturday, April 18. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Ave., Fairmont, today, from 11 a.m. until Noon. The funeral service will be at 12 Noon with Pastor Sabrina Haught officiating. Interment will follow at I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Enterprise.
Funeral Notices
Tags
Recommended for you
Obituaries
Harold Lloyd Barner passed away on April 19, 2020. The arrangements, which are incomplete at this time, are under the care of Domico Funeral Home in Fairmont.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hospitals in West Virginia are seizing bank accounts, garnishing wages over unpaid debt during ongoing COVID-19 pandemic
- Former WVU linebacker McLee dies at age 36
- City of Mannington fires police chief
- COVID-19 forces summer camps to be canceled
- Hotel to be used as shelter during COVID-19 crisis
- The powerhouse conference that could have been
- A bracket to decide the greatest team ever in Marion County sports...decided by you the voters
- Small business owners still await unemployment approval
- Justice orders Guard to test Ripley elder care residents, workers; West Virginia coronavirus death toll climbs to 13
- Three new deaths due to coronavirus reported
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.