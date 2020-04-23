WAINIO — Lucille M. Amalett Thompson, 90, of Fairmont, passed away Saturday, April 18. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Ave., Fairmont, today, from 11 a.m. until Noon. The funeral service will be at 12 Noon with Pastor Sabrina Haught officiating. Interment will follow at I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Enterprise.

