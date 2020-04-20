SCARCELLA — Edith, 98, formerly of Monongah, died Monday, April 13, 2020 at the Tygart Center in Fairmont. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The funeral service will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Monongah at 11:30 a.m. with Father Vincent Joseph officiating.
Funeral Notices
Obituaries
Nancy L. Stewart, 68, of Beaufort, SC, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at NHC HealthCare in Bluffton. Nancy was born on January 19, 1952 in Wheeling, WV to the late J. Samuel Stewart and Virginia Mapel Stewart. Surviving are two brothers; Sam Stewart and his wife Babs of New Martinsville, WV; …
Edith Scarcella, 98, formerly of Monongah, died Monday, April 13, 2020 at the Tygart Center in Fairmont. Edith was born April 1, 1922 in Fairmont, daughter of the late Pasquale Scarcella and Teresa Candalese Scarcella. Edith is survived by her sister, Sylvia Gillispie of Fairmont, and a neph…
Roxie Vonetta Greynolds, 73, of Worthington, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the Woodlands Assisted Living in Worthington. She was born February 19, 1947 in Fairmont, WV, a daughter of the late Phillip and Vivian May Carpenter Coombs. Roxie was a Methodist by faith and a graduate of…
