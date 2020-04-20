SCARCELLA — Edith, 98, formerly of Monongah, died Monday, April 13, 2020 at the Tygart Center in Fairmont. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The funeral service will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Monongah at 11:30 a.m. with Father Vincent Joseph officiating.

