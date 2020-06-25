Maxine Morrison, formerly of Monongah, died at Fitzwater's Assisted Living on June 23.The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Ave., Fairmont, today from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The funeral service will be today at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor David Huckins officiating. Interment will follow at Shinnston Memorial Cemetery.

Tags

Recommended for you