Maxine Morrison, formerly of Monongah, died at Fitzwater's Assisted Living on June 23.The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Ave., Fairmont, today from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The funeral service will be today at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor David Huckins officiating. Interment will follow at Shinnston Memorial Cemetery.
Vickie Lynn Nester, 69 of Farmington passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at the United Hospital Center in Clarksburg. She was born August 22, 1950 in Farmington, a daughter of the late Bernard (Tag) Jenkins and Janet Vandergrif Jenkins. Vickie was a CNA and had worked at different places an…
