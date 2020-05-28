JACQUES — Melanie Dawn, 49, of Grafton, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 23, in J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. Friends will be received at the Wright Funeral Home and Crematory, 220 N. Walnut St., Philippi, today from 8 a.m. until 12 Noon. Funeral services will be held at Noon with Pastor Todd Mouser officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Vernon Memorial Cemetery.

