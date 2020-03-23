BURROWS – Donald Ray Burrows, 88, of Fairmont, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at United Hospital Center, surrounded by his family. Our dear husband, father, grandfather and brother deserves a wonderful tribute. However, we appreciate in this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic that attending a visitation may not be in your best health interest. Please keep us in your prayers. Should you be able to celebrate Don’s life, friends are welcome to call at the funeral home, today, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. D. D. Meighen, officiating. Following the service at the funeral home there will be a flag folding rite by the Marion County Veterans Council Military Honor Guard and the US Army reserve from Camp Dawson. Private interment will take place at West Virginia National Cemetery.
