STUART — Evelyn Lavon, 91, passed away Oct. 4 at Mon Health Medical Center. Family will receive friends at the Ford Funeral Home, Ford Chapel, 201 Columbia St., Fairmont, from 4-8 p.m. today. A celebration of life memorial service will be held today at 10 a.m. in the First Presbyterian Church, 301 Jackson St., Fairmont with Rev. Evan Walker of First Presbyterian and Evangelist Brent Gallagher of Oakwood Road Church of Christ officiating. A private committal will take place after the service.

