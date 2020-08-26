FLOHR — Clydean, formerly of Kingmont, and a resident of Rosewood Center in Grafton, died Aug. 24 following an extended illness. A graveside service will be held on today at 11 a.m. at the IOOF Cemetery at Farmington with Evangelist Clinton Rowand officiating.
DEBRA MERCER Debra Elaine Mercer, 68, of Pennsboro, WV died Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at her residence. She was born May 22, 1952 at Shamokin, PA, a daughter of the late Warren Wittreich and Lois Lewellyn Wittreich. Mrs. Mercer was retired from the State of New Jersey where she had worked in …
