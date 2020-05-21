ZELENAK — Steve D., 86, of Morgantown, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Ruby Memorial Hospital. Our dear husband, father and grandfather deserves a beautiful tribute. However, we appreciate in the unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic that attending a visitation may not be in your best interest. Please be with us in prayer. Should you be able to celebrate his life, a graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., today, at Pisgah Cemetery, 2718 Smithtown Rd., Morgantown, with Rev. Jenny Williams and Rev. Carl Radcliff officiating.
Ruth Ann Valentine, 78, passed away peacefully on Friday May 15, 2020 surrounded by her family in Myrtle Beach, SC. She was born on March 22, 1942 in Farimont, West Virginia. A Celebration of Ruth's life will be held at a later date. To view full obituary online, or to offer words of comfort…
