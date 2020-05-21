ZELENAK — Steve D., 86, of Morgantown, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Ruby Memorial Hospital. Our dear husband, father and grandfather deserves a beautiful tribute. However, we appreciate in the unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic that attending a visitation may not be in your best interest. Please be with us in prayer. Should you be able to celebrate his life, a graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., today, at Pisgah Cemetery, 2718 Smithtown Rd., Morgantown, with Rev. Jenny Williams and Rev. Carl Radcliff officiating.

