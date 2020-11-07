AINO — Hassan, 23, formerly known as AJ White, suddenly parted from those who loved him dearly on Oct. 30. Family and friends may call at the Ross Funeral home 801 Fairmont Ave., Fairmont on Monday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. until Noon. Funeral Services will follow at Noon at the funeral home with Rev. Wesley Q. Dobbs and Pastor Robert Clay Officiating.
CARR — Marilyn Ruth, 86, of Cambridge, passed away on Nov. 1 at Heart-Fields Assisted Living in Easton. A graveside service will be held on Nov. 9 at the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery at 2 p.m. with David Tolley officiating. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, social distancing and face coverings will be required at all times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.