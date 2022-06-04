HALLINAN — Cheryl “Lynn,”, 65, passed away April 30. A memorial mass will be held today at 10 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 687 Maple Terrace, Monongah, with Father Vincent as celebrant.
Funeral Notices
Daily Comics
PROFILE
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Change is coming to WVU football
- WVU's Mazey sounds off after NCAA tourney snub
- Family played a huge role in Gallagher's decision to commit to WVU
- 'Whole heart': Randy Hines, the man who devoted his life to Windmill Park
- Sparks, accusations fly over city-county complex deed
- Brown keeps fortifying the D-Line
- Fairmont State has a transparency problem
- Departing Bees Senior's best performances
- Polar Bears heading to state championship after triumph vs. Byrd
- Fairmont Senior's Shepherd signs with Salem
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.