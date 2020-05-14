RICHMAN— Garry Michael, 71, of Fairmont, died on May 12, one day short of his 72 birthday. Our dear husband and father deserves a beautiful tribute. However, we appreciate in the unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic that attending a visitation may not be in your best interest. Please be with us in prayer. Should you be able to celebrate his life, friends will be received at Ford Funeral Home, 201 Columbia St., Fairmont, today, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 2 p.m. with Rev. Matthew B. Dotson officiating. A committal service will follow at Bluemont Cemetery in Grafton.
STUTLER — Hobert Wesley, 63, of Fairmont, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, at his residence. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, today, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Due to the recent pandemic of COVID-19, the community is urged to visit within the limits of their own comfort.
