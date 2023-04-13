GEARDE — Marguerite Corral, 93, of Fairmont, passed away April 11 at Fitzwater’s Gracious Living Personal Care Home in Fairmont. Mrs. Gearde will lie in state at the First Church of the Nazarene, 1604 Morgantown Ave., Fairmont today from 10-11 a.m. until the start of the funeral in the church with Rev. Larry Barkley and Pastor Andrew Newman officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens.
