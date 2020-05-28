JACQUES — Melanie Dawn, 49, of Grafton, passed away unexpectedly on May 23 at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. Friends will be received at the Wright Funeral Home and Crematory 220 N. Walnut St. Philippi today from 8 a.m.-Noon. Funeral services will be held at Noon with Pastor Todd Mouser officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Vernon Memorial Cemetery.

