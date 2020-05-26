LYTLE — Sylvia G., 83, of Barrackville, died Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. Funeral Services will be held at the Hutson Funeral Home, 3171 Husky Highway, Farmington, today, at 1 p.m. Interment will be in the Barrackville Cemetery.
Glenn Mayhugh passed away May 24, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Twila Mayhugh,and children, Kellie Mayhugh and Bill Mayhugh. Arrangements are under the care of Domico Funeral Home in Fairmont.
