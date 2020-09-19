TODD — Elizabeth Jean, 82, of Fairmont, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16. Close family and friends can attend the visitation at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Ave., Fairmont, on Monday, Sept. 21 from 10-11 a.m.
