FREEMAN — Harold A. “Popeye,” 94, of Farmington, passed away May 20. Funeral services will be held today at 11 a.m. at Hutson Funeral Home, 3171 Husky Highway, Farmington with Pastor David Jones officiating. Burial will follow at the WV National Cemetery in Pruntytown where full military honors will be conducted. Masonic Lodge No. 31 AF&AM will conduct Masonic graveside rites.
CRYSTALEE TROUGH ESTLACK Crystalee Trough Estlack passed away quietly at her home in Harmony of Morgantown on May 22, 2022. She was 89 years of age. She is survived by her children: Marcus W. (Stephanie) Estlack and S. Christine (Donald) Riggs; grandchildren, TJ Estlack, Holly Achee and grea…
Boyd W. Starkey, 100 years old, passed from this life on May 22, 2022. He was the son of Jasper and Fannie Starkey of Jacksonburg, WV. He is survived by his daughter, Connie Sue Starkey of Fairview and his son Michael (Julia) Starkey of Fairview. Also surviving are two daughters-in-law, Doro…
Doris Jean Wilson, 92, of the Montana Mines Community, passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2022 at the St. Barbara's Memorial Nursing Home in Monongah, WV. She was born on February 13, 1930 in Fairview, WV, a daughter of the late Fred and Millie Shuman Wilson. She is survived by her husband of 70…
