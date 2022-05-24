FREEMAN — Harold A. “Popeye,” 94, of Farmington, passed away May 20. Funeral services will be held today at 11 a.m. at Hutson Funeral Home, 3171 Husky Highway, Farmington with Pastor David Jones officiating. Burial will follow at the WV National Cemetery in Pruntytown where full military honors will be conducted. Masonic Lodge No. 31 AF&AM will conduct Masonic graveside rites.

