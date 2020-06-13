Sally Ann Meredith Hall Longmire, of Old Town, Florida passed away on June 6 at her residence. The family will receive visitors at the Ford Funeral Home, 201 Columbia St., Fairmont on Monday, June 15 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. in the funeral home with Rev. D.D. Meighen officiating. Interment will follow at the Grandview Memorial Gardens in Fairmont.
FUNERAL NOTICES
Tags
Recommended for you
Daily Comics
Most Popular
Articles
- Live Marion County election updates
- Drive-in theater hosts its first wedding
- Two incumbents lose in board of education, county commission races
- There is life after a life of football
- Rivesville mayor resigns; emergency council meeting set for Wednesday
- Angelucci tops large field of candidates in House of Delegates race
- Judge dismisses case from Falcons for the Arts; plaintiffs remain hopeful
- Marion County Magistrate candidates, District 3
- WVU lands top wide receiver for 2021
- On the soccer field, or the classroom, William Tobin is a winner
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.