Sally Ann Meredith Hall Longmire, of Old Town, Florida passed away on June 6 at her residence. The family will receive visitors at the Ford Funeral Home, 201 Columbia St., Fairmont on Monday, June 15 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. in the funeral home with Rev. D.D. Meighen officiating. Interment will follow at the Grandview Memorial Gardens in Fairmont.

