Hello, Barrackville!
How did April slip away? There have been many milestones and events happening during these past few weeks. Births, deaths, marriages, holidays and life events have taken on a new significance. Most of these events move on regardless of COVID 19 and a stay at home order.
I contented myself with a few photos of my sweet niece's wedding. I am unable to hug a friend whose husband of 40 years passed unexpectedly, but I can call and talk to her in the lonely evenings. I can’t snuggle with my little great-niece but can, through the magic of video chat, laugh and watch her line up a parade of dolls whose social interaction is not restricted to six feet.
Visiting with church family is a letter or card dropped in the mail with a heartfelt “Miss You!” written inside. Memorial services planned for this summer will benefit from the passage of time to help dull the sharp pain of separation but the mellow ache will still be in our hearts. All of these human elements are missing and these are the people in my life I will treasure and appreciate as life resumes a slightly more normal pace soon.
Now I will focus on and appreciate new growth, the beauty of spring and new beginnings each day.
Condolences to local families
Mary Frances Casuccio, 88, of Barrackville, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at St. Barbara's Nursing Home in Monongah. She was born December 1, 1931 in Mason Town, Pa., daughter of the late Domenick and Palma (Battagilia) Pontorero. Mary is survived by a son, Raymond and wife Diana; four grandsons, Domenick of Richmond, Va., Larry and wife Lisa of Barrackville, Cory and wife Cari of Barrackville, and Ethan and Fiance Marissa Tucker of Barrackville; four great grandsons, Roman, Domenick, Carson, and Cooper; nine Godchildren; and many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
Lorena Ann Conaway Tonkovich of Fairmont, WV passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Legacy Health and Rehabilitation in Greensboro, Ga. She was born on March 17, 1932 in Barrackville to the late William Conaway and Virginia Shriver Conaway. She graduated from Barrackville High School in the class of 1950 and married Louis Tonkovich on June 15, 1957 in Barrackville, WV. She is survived by a daughter, Sheri Ann Mortimer and her husband Greg Mortimer of Greensboro, Ga. and a son, Mark Tonkovich of Morgantown; four grandchildren, Olivia Mortimer, Lauren Mortimer, Kane Tonkovich and Shae Tonkovich. In addition to her husband, Louis Tonkovich, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Conaway.
Ann R. Neptune, 88, of Barrackville, died peacefully Monday evening at Pleasant Acres Christian Haven in Fairmont. She was born June 10, 1931 in Barrackville, the daughter of the late Mason B. and Eva Horton. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald L. Neptune. Mrs. Neptune was a graduate of Barrackville High School class of 1949, and she retired from the Marion County Board of Education with 17 years of service as a reading aide. Ann has been a lifelong member of the Barrackville Church of Christ. She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Alan and Susan Neptune of Morgantown, and Andy and Andrea Neptune of Barrackville. Five grandchildren Seth and Katie Neptune, Grant and April Neptune, Alana, Devon, and Logan Neptune, two great grandsons Luke and Parker Neptune, a sister Dorothy Haugh, and several nieces and nephews.
Barrackville Volunteer Fire Dept. Co. 1
West Virginia’s 911 centers are stepping up to limit the threat from COVID-19 for first responders.
Callers to 911 can now expect screening questions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These questions will come only after responders have been dispatched. The 911 operator will then ask if those responders must take additional protective measures to avoid exposure to COVID-19. This screening won’t slow response times, but it will allow emergency personnel to put on personal protective equipment or take other precautions while en route.
BVFD Company 1 has 23 members on the roster and has implemented some new procedures to keep them all safe. The state has issued equipment to the department and they have purchased additional equipment on their own. Calls are still being answered and will continue to be answered during this virus pandemic. “ t’s still the job we do and we won’t let it slow us down.” Contact the fire department to see how you can help them out during this critical time at (304) 366-0095.
Barrackville Election Update
As announced through an order from the W.Va. Secretary of State concerning Municipal Election Day and the Election Calendar; Barrackville will hold general election on July 28, 2020. Deadline for write-in candidate to file is June 9, 2020, early voting will occur July 15-25, 2020. All present terms will be extended until August 3, pending any possible recounts. New terms begin August 4, 2020.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email or by phone (304) 376-1759 before 8 p.m. each Friday.
