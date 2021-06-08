Go on and achieve great things

The times change constantly, and it is undeniable that the world has faced a new set of challenges in recent history.
As society approaches the typical season to recognize the achievements of graduates everywhere, there seems to be a different air about the situation.
As a high school senior, I am faced with the first milestone of many in regards to my life. Most importantly, I would like to clarify that this difference in the times makes my time spent on this achievement no less valuable in my own eyes or the eyes of those around me.
Although my accomplishment may have been met under new and unique circumstances, I have prepared myself equally, if not better, than past graduates, and while I cannot speak for all of my peers, I take great pride in this achievement despite the situation. My senior year, as well as my high school career, have seen me through an immense amount of growth in character, education, and as a human being.
As an individual preparing to move forward into life, this concluding year of classes has been a catalyst to my own virtues.
I have had the opportunity to take much more responsibility in my courses this year as opposed to past ones. This is in part due to the institution of remote learning to the school systems (although I personally chose to be a blended learning student), but much of this opportunity is due to the increased trust I am given as a senior from my educators and school staff.
All of my teachers, who have shown nothing less than encouragement, support, and caring, have worked tirelessly in an effort to aid me and my classmates when needed, yet they have allowed us to take our own strides towards the future as students and young adults.
Because of the state of the world currently battling with the COVID-19 pandemic, many of my courses have required an individual effort on my own behalf to complete. While this may seem to be more of a challenge, it has proven to be excellent practice for future involvements such as post-secondary education, work environments, or personal projects.
As my classmates and I enter the world, we will be held much more accountable for our own endeavors, and I believe that this year has prepared us for this increased accountability greatly.
Beyond academics, there is much work to be done involving preparation as a senior. Without the self motivation and resolve that I have learned and practiced this year, I would not be able to proceed into the next chapter of my life feeling prepared.
With scholarship and grant opportunities, several options of post-secondary education as well as several involving no such education, and the typical stresses of finishing high school, our seniors have faced diverse challenges and received a multitude of opportunities to shine.
As a high school senior, I believe that I have been aptly prepared for the next step in life through the growth I have found this year.
While the path ahead will be different for each graduate, I am confident each and every one will be ready to face the challenges that life will present.
This year’s senior classes everywhere have faced new challenges alongside old ones, and those challenges will allow each one to become an even more valuable asset to the world around them. It is because of their perseverance and dedication that this generation of graduates can be expected to go on and achieve great things.
