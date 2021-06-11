As the saying goes, time heals all wounds.
However, that saying may not necessarily apply to poorly-crafted legislative proposals.
It appears Gov. Jim Justice remains committed to eliminating the state income tax despite the fact that the House of Delegates defeated the proposal 100-0 on April 9. Democrats joined the Republican supermajority to send the governor the message that the bill was just not going to become law.
On June 4, while in Fairmont to cheer on the newly-announced WVU Medicine plan to invest $110 million to expand and rebuild Fairmont Medical Center, Justice took the opportunity to once again push for income tax elimination.
He blamed the news media present in the room for the bill’s failure and said there was too much emphasis placed on the wrong things. He said it was improper to focus on the part of his proposal that would have raised the state sales tax to be the highest in the nation.
The bottom line was that the governor did not present a plausible strategy on how to replace the revenue the income tax currently reaps. Keep in mind that West Virginia income taxes fund 40% of the entire state budget.
Justice’s main goal in wanting to eliminate the state income tax was his belief that not having the tax would serve as another way to lure new residents to the Mountain State. We disagree that having a state income tax is a detractor.
That concept doesn’t stand to reason given the fact that 41 U.S. states currently rely on state income taxes to fund their state governments. In other words, a vast majority of Americans understand that a state income tax is pretty much a fact of life.
Our hope is that between now and the time Justice reintroduces a new bill to eliminate the state income tax, that he does more research and does a better job of presenting it to the people of West Virginia.
During this year’s session, Justice attempted to host town hall-style meetings to push his proposal, but it was apparently, too little, too late. By the time he began politicking statewide for the bill’s passage, lawmakers had already made up their minds that the proposal was “just a bad bill.”
Justice didn’t do his cause any favors either when he stooped to accusations and calling legislators names. He said, “they are afraid to vote … They don’t want to go on record. That is some really bad stuff. It’s just plain rotten to the core.”
The nine U.S. states that do not have income taxes have other plentiful streams of revenue that outweigh any need to even consider adding a state income tax.
We’re not Florida, the state that has more new residents move there than any other state each year. Florida also has a booming tourism industry that brings in hotel-motel tax dollars that buffer state coffers.
According to the Washington, D.C. think tank Tax Foundation, states with no income tax often make up for the loss of revenue by charging residents a higher sales, property or taxes on goods such as fuel, tobacco and spirits.
We applaud the governor’s passion, but not the execution.
There’s got to be a better way.
