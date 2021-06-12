Born: in Fairmont
Age: 48
Graduated: Grafton High, Class of 1991
Residences in: Morgantown, Pleasant Valley and Harmony Grove
Education: Bachelor of science in English Language Arts Teacher Education 5-12 from WVU
Master of education in Special Education from WVU
Doctor of education in curriculum and instruction from Marshall University
National Board Certified Teacher
Work: English Teacher at Grafton High
Assistant Principal at Ritchie County High, Liberty High, Robert C. Byrd High
Interim Principal at Liberty High
Assistant Superintendent for Harrison County
