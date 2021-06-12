Born: in Fairmont

Age: 48

Graduated: Grafton High, Class of 1991

Residences in: Morgantown, Pleasant Valley and Harmony Grove

Education: Bachelor of science in English Language Arts Teacher Education 5-12 from WVU

Master of education in Special Education from WVU

Doctor of education in curriculum and instruction from Marshall University

National Board Certified Teacher

Work: English Teacher at Grafton High

Assistant Principal at Ritchie County High, Liberty High, Robert C. Byrd High

Interim Principal at Liberty High

Assistant Superintendent for Harrison County

