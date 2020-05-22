Name: Michael Angelucci II, Democrat
Residence: Farmington
Email: mangelucc@gmail.com
Why should voters choose you for this political office?
I would be honored to be re-elected to the House of Delegates by my fellow citizens in Marion County. I have been a public servant my entire adult life, serving as a first responder, paramedic, administrator of the EMS system in Marion County and a representative in the House of Delegates. I would be humbled to have the opportunity to continue serving and fighting for West Virginia families. Now more than ever, the people of Marion County need someone fighting for them in Charleston. If elected, I will continue fighting to improve the lives of all West Virginians.
What is the most important challenge facing the office for which you are running, and how do you plan to address it?
I think the biggest challenge facing our entire state is our loss of population — 57,516 people have left West Virginia since 2015 and that number is growing every day. I don’t want our kids or grandkids to be next in that group. I want to be a delegate who focuses on passing legislation that will keep our best and brightest in West Virginia. We need to create jobs and opportunities and improve our infrastructure. These are two areas we need to prioritize to make West Virginia a destination state, instead of a departure state.
If elected, what are the first three initiatives you would take?
The first initiative would be to increase funding to fix our roads and infrastructure. The condition of our roads is tearing up our vehicles and costing taxpayers money. It is also a safety issue having school buses driving our kids on dangerous roads. We must also ensure every household in West Virginia has access to high-speed internet. Both of these issues prevent people from wanting to move and work in West Virginia.
The second initiative would be to ensure our state has a stable budget. With the revenue shortfalls from the COVID-19 virus, we must balance the budget without raising taxes. The people of West Virginia are already taxed enough!
Thirdly, we must protect public education. This requires educators and school service personnel to be paid a competitive wage, quality benefits such as a shored up PEIA and top-notch technology equipment for our students to use.
Name: Jon Dodds, Democrat
Residence: Fairmont
Email: jondodds@hotmail.com
Why should voters choose you for this political office?
I have always worked hard to help people to improve their quality of life. Please look at my track record. That track record is being a servant leader. That track record is putting the needs of others before my own. That is who I am. Who I will be tomorrow and who I will always be. I have spoken to and listened to hundreds and hundreds of Marion County residents. I’ve not asked party affiliation, only “What are you greatest concerns?”. The result: Roads, Crime, Drugs, Education, Jobs. I have listened. That is where my focus will be.
What is the most important challenge facing the office for which you are running, and how do you plan to address it?
In today’s society, politics are far too often divisive and problems are not getting solved. I’ve been saying this for years. This is why with your help, this is why with our vote I’m going Charleston. I have and will continue to build non-partisan relationships to resolve issues that for years have, and for years will, impact the well being of our state and our citizens. This is how it should be. While there are many divisive issues, many important ones that are not. Roads, Crime, Drugs, Education and Jobs. We must all work together on these important problems.
If elected, what are the first three initiatives you would take?
I have five main initiatives. Roads, Crime, Drugs, Education and Jobs. My plan is to ramp up my work with local and county legislatures and administrators. I attend their meetings. I know many of their challenges. I will ensure that we all work together to share information and partner to strategically plan to effectively address these issues.
We must stop and reverse the trend of unfilled teachers and positions in our schools. We will create opportunities which encourage new teachers and attract teachers from other areas. The first step is a permanent funding source for teachers health care. For years, I’ve been an advocate of infrastructure, particularly the completion of Corridor H and I68 expansion to the Ohio Valley. Both of these are projected to bring billions in to this state and I will ensure that these projects are always front and center.
This is our pathway to the future.
Name: Joey Garcia, Democrat
Residence: Fairmont
Email: joeyg301@yahoo.com
Why should voters choose you for this political office?
As a delegate, I will put families first by fighting for higher quality jobs, local access to quality health care, and a first-class public education system. I have a passion for public service and the experience to get things done for Marion County. I come from a family that believes in the value of public service, starting with my grandfather, Manuel Garcia, a former deputy mayor in the City of Fairmont. As legal counsel and legislative director for Governor Earl Ray Tomblin, I gained important experience with the legislative process and making state government work for working families.
What is the most important challenge facing the office for which you are running, and how do you plan to address it?
We need to build opportunities for people to work, live, and raise a family in Marion County, West Virginia. Too many young people who want to stay in West Virginia after graduating from high school or college feel like they have to look elsewhere for opportunity. We must invest in our infrastructure to create better jobs: secondary roads, high-speed broadband, substance abuse and mental health treatment, workforce training programs, and small business development. We need an emergency room and specialty health care services located in Marion County. Finally, we need to increase compensation for our teachers and school service personnel.
If elected, what are the first three initiatives you would take?
(1) Marion County Health care: I will advocate for and support the reopening of emergency room facilities in Marion County by WVU Hospitals and Mon Health, and the retention and creation of as many healthcare-related jobs as possible in Marion County. This will save lives.
(2) Compensation for Public Educators: I will support legislation raising salaries for public school teachers and school service personnel, and stabilizing long-term funding for PEIA. This is imperative to retain and attract quality teachers.
(3) Job Infrastructure Investment: I will advocate that we prioritize funding in the budget for infrastructure to support job opportunities in Marion County. We should redirect State Road funding to fix secondary roads and prioritize investments in high-speed broadband and substance abuse treatment. We should also fund collaborative programs in the Department of Commerce to retrain workers and provide technical and financial support for individuals interested in starting and expanding small businesses.
Name: Aryanna Islam, Democrat
Residence: Fairmont
Email: aryannaislam@outlook.com
Why should voters choose you for this political office?
I’m running to be a new voice in Charleston. As a young person, I know what it is like to be faced with the choice of staying or leaving my home state. I want to see West Virginia become the best state in the nation to live. I bring new, fresh ideas to the table. I want to see change in our state because currently it isn’t working for the vast majority of us.
What is the most important challenge facing the office for which you are running, and how do you plan to address it?
The most important challenge is bringing in the people to the “people’s House.” Real West Virginians are not consulted for their ideas, instead we see out-of-state lobbyists controlling the narrative in Charleston. We end that by listening to real people who live and work here. Educators did not write the education bills in 2018 and 2019, out-of-state lobbyists did. Let those who are affected by legislation write it. A legislator’s job is to amplify the voices of their constituents and that’s what I will do.
If elected, what are the first three initiatives you would take?
Give teachers and school service personnel the adequate pay the deserve. And give them a seat at the legislative table for real education reform, like getting mental health professionals in every school.
Legalize/Decriminalize cannabis. Regulate it like alcohol and tobacco are, so people have the freedom to use it responsibly and not be put in jail because of a plant. Give local farmers the chance to grow it so the revenue stays in-state.
Expand broadband access throughout all rural parts of the state. The internet is a necessity now so everyone should have access.
Name: Phil Mallow, Republican
Residence: Kingmont
Email: mmaxim1@aol.com
Why should voters choose you for this political office?
There has been little economic development in Marion County in the last 20 years. We have lost our coal mines and coal-related jobs, Ruskin Manufacturing, and recently Fairmont General Hospital. Our small towns offer very little shopping or dining and we have little real progress or growth in the future plans for our county.
Severance taxes and revenues are down, Fairview has an ongoing water problem, the roads and bridges are a mess, property taxes are going up, and our Board of Education seems to make one bad decision after the other. You can’t solve problems with the same people who made them. It is time for a change!
What is the most important challenge facing the office for which you are running, and how do you plan to address it?
There is no communication between our current elected officials and the taxpayers of Marion County. Many residents have no idea what bills are being proposed and voted on until it is too late. The counties to the north and south of us are showing growth and expansion while Marion County continues to lose opportunities, jobs, and population. We need to have more “town hall” meetings to inform the taxpayers and get their input! Then, if the local media will report the facts and all sides of the story, the people will become better informed and will insist on better decisions and outcomes. It is time for a change!
If elected, what are the first three initiatives you would take?
Economic development, citizen involvement, and accountability are absolute musts! There is currently little or no accountability for the decisions (or lack of decisions) that are being made by our local boards, commissions, councils, and directors. Tax dollars are being spent, jobs are being lost, and very little if any long term progress is being made. This old recipe of poor decisions, lack of community involvement and no accountability will always result in a business atmosphere that most business people and manufacturers will most assuredly avoid. Through all of this, our current elected officials have been reactive as opposed to proactive. It is time for a change!
Name: Darton McIntire, Republican
Residence: Mannington
Email: Dartonmcintire@gmail.com
Why should voters choose you for this political office?
For years in Marion County we have trusted the same people to be our representatives in government and for years we have been getting the short end of the stick. Fairview is refused access to clean drinking water, our roads are breaking by the day, Fairmont Regional closed down, and it’s time for that to change. I decided to run because Marion County deserves representation that will fight behind enemy lines and refuses to allow it to be left behind. Marion County deserves better and they need a young conservative with new ideas to fight for them.
What is the most important challenge facing the office for which you are running, and how do you plan to address it?
The biggest challenge for this office is bringing critical thinking and a thoughtful approach, while respecting the U.S. Constitution, in making the comeback from this pandemic. The person representing Marion County needs to be able to advocate for small businesses and ensure that life gets back to normal as soon as possible. We can make a great comeback if we use common sense legislation that doesn’t favor anyone. If we vote in the wrong person, we could never gain momentum following this pandemic or, even worse, never recover the losses.
If elected, what are the first three initiatives you would take?
My first initiative would be to streamline the process for Fairview to receive the funding it needs to gain clean water back again. After speaking with the people responsible with applying for grants on Fairview’s behalf it was inferred that if we had a delegate who cared enough to help streamline the process then Fairview can get help sooner. My second initiative would be to gather the needs of Marion County from the small businesses and local leaders to address them in Charleston. My third initiative would be to advocate for Marion Counties infrastructure and fight for our roads being fixed after it being long overdue for our secondary roads.
Name: Andrew Mills, Democrat
Residence: Carolina
Email: andrew@millsforhouse.com
Why should voters choose you for this political office?
I have a long record of service. January I retired from the military after over 23 years of service. I continued that service as a law enforcement officer. During this time I was able to help a lot of people. For many you encounter it may be the worst day of their lives. Some situations you feel could be avoided if things were different. What if we could change things? Some the change needed in our area can only be done at the state level. That’s why I wanted to run for office. I want to fight for Marion County.
What is the most important challenge facing the office for which you are running, and how do you plan to address it?
Right now our local small businesses are in jeopardy. The last few months have hit them hard. Yet our tax structure in this state highly favors large out of state corporations. We need to take the tax breaks afforded to these corporations and gear them towards our West Virginia small businesses, while also simplifying the tax plan to make navigating easier for them. This is definitely the biggest challenge we need to face. Small business is the heart of our communities and they need our help, now more than ever.
If elected, what are the first three initiatives you would take?
{p class=”Standard”}There are so many things that need addressed, it’s difficult to choose only three. I would have to say small business needs immediate attention. We also need to address our education system. The attack on our public school as some push for government support of charter school is not what the majority of our citizen want. We need to restore the respect in our educators and school service personnel by listening to them and use that funding to improve our schools for all of our students. The third pressing issue is our infrastructure. We need to get rid of Right to Work, bring back the prevailing wage, and put our people back to work right here with good union jobs. Improving our roads, bridges, and even our broadband access, which should be accessible to everyone as any other utility. A state’s infrastructure can be directly related to their economic well being.
Name: Jarryd Powell, Democrat
Residence: Fairmont
Email: jarrydpowell@outlook.com
Why should voters choose you for this political office?
Voters should choose me because I will always work to be their voice in Charleston. I have had the honor to stand on the strike lines with our teachers, I have worked to alleviate childhood hunger in our community, and I have fought for our community. I want to continue that in Charleston and fight for a better tomorrow where West Virginia will truly be Almost Heaven! I will work to make your voice heard. It is our voices that matter more than those of out of state special interest groups and their lobbyists.
What is the most important challenge facing the office for which you are running, and how do you plan to address it?
I want to implement programs that will give West Virginians access to resources that will be needed to support the starting of more small businesses in our community. I will fight so that we care more about the profits of our Main Street rather than out of state corporations on Wall Street. We can have better roads, internet, and schools. We just need someone that will fight for it, that will fight for us. I want to make Marion County a place of amazing economic and social opportunity. I will fight so that our best opportunities are here not elsewhere.
If elected, what are the first three initiatives you would take?
Our roads are crumbling and that is symbolic of a larger issue of lacking or failing infrastructure within West Virginia. I would work with Delegates from across the state to implement the “Mountaineer Service Corps Jobs Program” to provide West Virginians with good high paying jobs while building up our infrastructure. I want to help grow our economy with small businesses by shifting the tax code to favor small businesses. We can implement a public state bank that provides funding for public projects and entrepreneurs wanting to start businesses within WV. I want the next generation to get a world-class education that provides our children with the resources that they will need to succeed. We can listen to our educators, develop STEAM (Science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) schools, and make it so no child struggles with food insecurity. We can do this and so much more for our state!
Name: C.A. Cody Starcher, Democrat
Residence: Fairmont
Email: starcher44@comcast.net
Why should voters choose you for this political office?
I am a Marion County native who has devoted his life to serving Marion County. I have previously served 12 years in the House of Delegates and 12 years as a Marion County commissioner. I have consistently demonstrated my ability to work across party lines. My experience, knowledge and relationships make me the best person to represent our county and its people.
What is the most important challenge facing the office for which you are running, and how do you plan to address it?
The most important challenge is how to showcase our assets while strengthening our weaknesses. We have a huge asset in the High Tech Consortium. We must maximize its presence and value. We also must further bolster access and infrastructure. We must work with local, state and federal officials to improve access to each part of Marion County. This also includes better high-speed internet. This is a 21st-century necessity.
If elected, what are the first three initiatives you would take?
First priority to me is to better promote the High Tech Park. It potentially can draw and create jobs at a level not previously seen in North Central WV.
Second, raise the Homestead Exemption from $20,000 to $40,000; this would be instantly beneficial to families in Marion County.
Third, I would help secure grants to tear down abandoned homes.
Name: Ronald Straight, Democrat
Residence: Fairmont
Email: straight2thehouse@gmail.com
Why should voters choose you for this political office?
After serving on Fairmont City Council for 24 years, including four years as Mayor, I gained knowledge about how local government works. I now want to serve Marion County on the state level. As a Vietnam veteran, I fought for our country. I have served on several county boards including Fairmont General Hospital. On the state level, I served on the Board of the West Virginia Municipal League. Currently, I am Vice Chairman of the Fairmont Planning and Zoning Commission. I am a board member of the Family Resource Network and I serve my community by delivering Meals on Wheels.
What is the most important challenge facing the office for which you are running, and how do you plan to address it?
More jobs and business opportunities, including in the mining industry, have always been my priorities, but, the long-term effects of the Corona Virus on the economy makes it even more challenging. Jobs, businesses, and training will help address homelessness and the drug epidemic as well. Creation of jobs will lead to an influx of families in our state, thus increasing student population.
If elected, what are the first three initiatives you would take?
1-Businesses: To have a healthy economy, we must attract new businesses and create incentives to keep our current businesses thriving. We must keep our young talent from leaving our state by making workforce development a priority. Also, by diversifying the types of businesses, we can attract investors to our state.
2-Education: Teacher shortages plague our country, but in West Virginia, it is compounded by our teachers not being paid a livable wage. To attract educators to our state, teachers must be able to make a reasonable living, so they can face the challenges of teaching. Increasing teachers’ salaries will attract and keep highly qualified public-school teachers in West Virginia.
3-Continued funding of environmental improvements: The coal industry could thrive again if carbon capture and storage technology is utilized. This would be crucial in reducing global CO2 emissions, not only from coal, but also natural gas and industrial sources.
Name: Stephanie Tomana, Democrat
Residence: IdaMay
Email: tomanaforhouse@gmail.com
Why should voters choose you for this political office?
Be it me or any other candidate, I cannot in good conscience tell anyone who to vote for. As citizens, it’s important that we each choose the candidates whose beliefs and values align the most with our own beliefs and values, while I hope that candidate it me, it’s important to stay true to our core-self. As a life-long resident of Marion County, I can only assure voters that I am as vested in our community and success as you are and I always put Marion County and West Virginians first.
What is the most important challenge facing the office for which you are running, and how do you plan to address it?
It is undeniable that we are at a crucial moment in time for West Virginia and our future. No one has been left untouched by our drug epidemic, foster care crisis, runaway poverty, crumbling infrastructure or stagnant growth. The greatest challenges will come in bridging the hyper-polarized partisan divide that exists in our Legislature. We cannot have meaningful solutions to our most critical problems unless we set aside divisive partisan politics and silence special interests. Only with cooperation, common sense, and accountable government that prioritizes West Virginia’s needs can we move our great state forward.
If elected, what are the first three initiatives you would take?
1. Putting West Virginians First: Developing and supporting legislation based on West Virginia stakeholders in lieu of out-of-state special interests. Prioritizing infrastructure repairs and broad band/cellular service expansion to rural areas. Supporting legislation for transparent and accountable government. Supporting and strengthening local municipality emergency services and outreach.
2. Protecting Our Future: Developing and supporting meaningful Foster, Kinship, Relative and Adoptive Family care reform driven by those actively involved in caring for our most vulnerable children. First class education reform driven by teachers, parents, students and administrators. Reform and expansion of meaningful substance abuse treatment, mental healthcare resources and family services.
3. Providing Opportunity and Protecting Our Workforce: Developing, expanding and supporting vocational opportunities for our students and life-long learners. Expanding and supporting workforce training initiatives. Restoring fair labor practices and safety protections. Supporting small business growth and development.
Name: Guy Ward, Republican
Residence: White Hall
Email: guy@electguyward.com
Why should voters choose you for this political office?
Experience and track record. I began serving the citizens of Marion County when I was first elected to the White Hall Town Council in 1997. I was appointed to the Marion County Commission for one year in 2012. I was elected Mayor of White Hall in 2013 and served for six years. I was elected to the House of Delegates in 2016. I’ve represented my constituents extremely well over the years and my endorsements prove it. I’ve been endorsed by both business and labor. I’ve also been endorsed by the NRA and West Virginians for Life.
What is the most important challenge facing the office for which you are running and how do you plan to address it?
Because of the economic impact brought on by the Coronavirus, the budget will be the biggest challenge to legislators. My first year in the legislature, we were looking at a $400 million deficit. The Democrat Governor was pushing for higher taxes to fix it. The Republican majority fought hard against attempts to impose higher taxes on the citizens. We were successful and we also proved we were right in doing so. The economy began improving, revenue began climbing, and the deficit was erased. The budget is going to be challenging again in 2021 and I have the experience.
If elected, what are the first three initiatives you would take?
I’ll pick up from where I left off in 2018 by focusing on such initiatives as health care smartcard technology, which could save hundreds of millions of dollars a year. It’s currently being implemented by the Veterans Administration and the Department of Defense as pilot programs. I plan to focus on eliminating waste and reducing taxation. We must come up with a way to eliminate the business inventory tax, which keeps businesses from coming to West Virginia, but not in a way that will harm county budgets. I have a plan, which can do that. To bring jobs to West Virginia, I’ll reintroduce my bill to provide a tax credit, in the amount of the severance tax imposed, to manufacturers for using our coal, oil and gas if they employ West Virginia workers. To learn more, please visit my website at electguyward.com.
