DENVER — Nolan Arenado has a pretty good idea how to play third base well, an assertion backed up by the fact that the former Colorado Rockies and current St. Louis Cardinals standout has won the past eight National League Gold Gloves at the position.
Arenado also has a tremendous amount of respect for Ke’Bryan Hayes, the new kid shining at the hot corner.
“I admire his game,” Arenado told the Post-Gazette during media day at the MLB All-Star Game. “I think he’s incredibly good.”
It probably didn’t hurt that Hayes made perhaps the best play of his young career this season against Arenado’s Cardinals, robbing Yadier Molina of what looked to be a sure hit. During a June 27 game at Busch Stadium, Hayes ranged far to his right to field a ground ball. With his momentum taking him away from the bag, Hayes somehow got off a throw hard enough to nail Molina at first.
“That was insane,” Arenado said.
Even better was this: The next day, Tyler Anderson jokingly rubbed it in Arenado’s face. The two were teammates with the Rockies, so this was hardly malicious; they actually remain good friends. But Anderson tossed his support behind Hayes during a humorous exchange.
“He said, ‘You can’t make that play, only Ke’Bryan Hayes can do that,’” Arenado said, laughing. “He’s an incredible player. He’s young. He’s only going to get better. And he’s already next level. If he stays healthy, he’s going to win Gold Gloves and Silver Sluggers. He’s that elite.”
Again, Arenado would know. He’s the gold standard at that position, especially on the defensive side of the ball. In addition to his fielding prowess, Arenado has won four Silver Sluggers — awarded to the best offensive player at each position in both leagues — and five times has finished in the top 10 in MVP voting.
Playing third base at any age is hard, but it’s also a nuanced position that requires more than quick reactions. Over time, Arenado said he’s had to learn pitchers and their tendencies — where to position himself relative to what they like to throw and also where those pitches are typically hit.
Every millisecond matters at third base, so there’s often a razor-thin margin for error when it comes to pre-pitch thinking and game planning.
“As he spends more time in the big leagues — which he will — he’s going to get to know these pitchers even more,” Arenado said. “He’s only going to get more comfortable. Ke’Bryan is a great player. The Pirates have it really good. They have a real good player to build around. He’s going to be elite for a long time.”
‘I want to be a Pirate’
The Pirates’ two representatives here, Adam Frazier and Bryan Reynolds, are both incredibly deserving. Frazier arrived in Denver batting .330 and leading both leagues in hits. Among qualified outfielders, only six have a better OPS than Reynolds (.906).
Yet the trajectory of their careers couldn’t possibly be more different. It’s hard to imagine Frazier being a Pirate next month. At the same time, Reynolds has four cracks at the arbitration process because he qualifies as Super 2, the first time through coming this offseason. In other words, the Pirates have four more years of team control.
They’re also polar opposites when it comes to the Pirates’ competitive window. Free agency for Frazier will arrive while the club is still rebuilding. By the time Reynolds gets there, the Pirates should have things turned around and be in a different financial situation.
Does Reynolds want to be around when that happens? Well, yeah. He laid that out in rather blunt terms to the Post-Gazette on Monday.
“I want to be here,” Reynolds said. “I want to be a Pirate. I like Pittsburgh.”
The Pirates are believed to have had cursory discussions with Reynolds’ camp involving a long-term extension, although nothing ever gained much traction. Perhaps that can and will change this offseason.
Davis impresses
During the COVID-19 shutdown, Henry Davis, Pittsburgh’s first round draft pick, was scrolling through Instagram when he came across a video that showed Red Sox pitcher Adam Ottavino throwing into a net. Knowing where Ottavino and fellow Boston hurler Matt Barnes had been working out wasn’t terribly far from his Bedford, N.Y. house, Davis did the social media equivalent of swinging for the fences.
He messaged Ottavino and volunteered to catch their bullpens, work out or whatever they wanted to do.
“I was like, ‘OK, there’s no way this guy is going to see this,’” he said.
Ottavino, of course, did. And the three spent much of the shutdown working out together, the two major leaguers throwing to a college sophomore who more than held his own.
“He has an absolute bazooka of an arm, he’s a good receiver, and he knows what he’s doing back there,” Barnes said of Davis. “I was ramping up pretty aggressively to get ready for a season. He had no problem catching me at all. I was super impressed with him. And even more so as a person.”
What resonated most with Barnes was how Davis would break down his days to maximize his time and prioritize tasks. It was very much atypical of someone just 20 years old, and it made an impression on Barnes, who actually met up with Davis and his family before the Home Run Derby on Monday at Coors Field.
“He’s mature,” Barnes said of Davis. “He works incredibly hard. He would break down his days, and it was baseball all the time. I was super impressed with him. Awesome dude.”
Reach Jason Mackey at jmackey@post-gazette.com and Twitter @JMackeyPG.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.