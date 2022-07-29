What is the meaning of the term “Just War” and is the current conflict taking place in Ukraine a Just War?
The idea of Just War is a very old one dating back to the ancient Egyptians which gave the pharaoh the sole authority to initiate a war to carry out the will of the gods. During the 5th century B.C, it was Greek philosophers Socrates, Aristotle, Plato and others who agreed that war must be a last resort after all efforts at negotiation and diplomacy have failed. Further it was opined that the Just Warrior was one who did not fear death as much as fearing dishonor, so as “better to die an honorable death than to live with shame”.
In the early Christian Era, from the time of Jesus there was no such thing as a Just War for Jesus’ disciples. This changed during the middle of the 4th century when Constantine became Emperor of Rome. He commissioned Augustine to devise a Just War Theory. This corresponded with the adoption of Christianity as the legitimate religion of the empire. Augustine stated that war was only justified as a matter of self-defense against an aggressor. According to the Catechism of the Catholic faith there are four conditions for claiming a Just War which are: First, all other means of putting an end to the conflict must have been shown to be impractical or ineffective; Second, the damage inflicted by the aggressor on the nation or community of nations must be lasting, grave, and certain; Third, there must be serious prospects of success; and Fourth, the use of arms must not produce evils and disorders more grave than the evil to be eliminated. Many Christians continued to believe in the practice of non-violence resistance and believed in praying for their persecutors instead of taking up arms. However, by order of the Roman emperor it became the Christian’s responsibility to obey civil authority. Prior to this edict by Constantine, Christianity was largely persecuted by all legal authorities, making it dangerous to be a Christian. This led to the development of the Sacrament or sacred act of Confession whereby a Christian who gave in to the civil authority, either as a warrior or by honoring the emperor as supreme, could confess his sin and receive Absolution one time in his life. This meant a return to grace.
In regard to the current war in Ukraine the Russian leader, Vladimir Putin, has proclaimed with the uneasy support of the Russian Orthodox Church, that the war against Ukraine is justified to de-nazify (Nazi’s were the aggressors of WWII, the enemies of Russia) their neighbor under the questionable claim that they are oppressing the Russian speaking citizens of Ukraine. In fact most Russian speaking citizens of Ukraine live there because they prefer it to Russia and its corrupt government under Putin. The question of whether or not Ukraine is engaged in a Just War against the aggression of Russia is more straight-forward in that they are clearly attempting to defend themselves against this Russian aggression that has every appearance of an attempt to destroy everything that Ukrainians value and to overthrow their legitimate government.
As we pray for all of those caught up in this terrible conflict, we do so praying for an end to the carnage and the restoration of legitimate Ukrainian governance in all areas of the Ukraine. Perhaps the best example of Just War and its spiritual underpinnings is seen in the motivation of the warriors on both sides. We hear that the Russian soldiers are inept, and poorly motivated. In fact Russia has had to commission foreign fighters or mercenaries to kill Ukrainians. Contrast that with the Ukrainian soldiers who are highly motivated, who in fact, are willing to fight to the death in spite of substantial disadvantages of military hardware and size of force. Soon and very soon, we pray for God’s mercy and intervention to bring peace to this terrible tragedy of man’s separation from the Divine Will.
