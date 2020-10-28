Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.