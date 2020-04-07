MORGANTOWN – The Morgantown Municipal Green Team invites kids from kindergarten to 5th grade in local schools to submit handmade posters for its 2020 Earth Day Kids Poster Contest.
This year’s theme is Reduce, Reuse and Recycle. The deadline to enter is April 17 and contest organizers says entering is simple. Just draw our poster, take a photo of it and then email your work to mtowngreenteam@gmail.com.
The deadline to send in your artwork is April 17. Find instructions and updates at “Morgantown Green Team” on Facebook at facebook.com/MTownGreenTeam. Winners will be chosen by April 22, which is the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day.
Be creative, kids! Motivate Morgantowners to recycle properly, reduce packaging in purchases, and reuse stuff in new ways. How can we make a cleaner world?
The contest was organized in honor of Recycle Right Morgantown. This yearlong City initiative promotes proper recycling of household waste by city residents.
Young artists can use pencils, crayons, watercolors, markers, and even cutout paper, as long as it is 8.5 by 11 inches. Kids may also use a computer drawing program, but only if their work is entirely original drawing; no borrowed symbols, graphics, pictures from the Internet. Kids must email their name, grade, and contact information and attach their work as a PDF or JPG to mtowngreenteam@gmail.com.
Winners will be chosen from younger to older grades and receive their awards at an online ceremony on Zoom with Mayor William Kawecki and the Green Team. The winning drawings will be displayed at the Morgantown City Hall and on the City website. They will also be used in the Green Team’s educational materials.
For more information, contact Jing Zhang, a member of the Green Team, at (864)207-0749 or by email at jingzhangaicp@gmail.com, Or, see the Green Team’s Facebook page for instructions,
The Morgantown Municipal Green Team advises the City of Morgantown on environmental sustainability in public policy, planning, education, departmental management, development, and evaluation of environmental and energy-related issues. For more information, visit morgantownwv.gov/295/Green-Team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.