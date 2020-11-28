Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: TRUMP

(e.g., Donald Trump hosted this TV show for 15 seasons. Answer: “The Apprentice.”)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. A bridge term for a hand played without a trump suit.

Answer________

2. Satchmo’s instrument.

Answer________

3. What are trumped-up charges?

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. What is a strumpet?

Answer________

5. Name the heaviest living bird native to North America.

Answer________

6. Tony Schwartz was Donald Trump’s co-author on this 1987 book.

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. “The Last Trump” is the science fiction short story by this Isaac.

Answer________

8. What type of talk or writing is “trumpery”?

Answer________

9. In card games, the term “trump” is an alteration of this word for win.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. No-trump. 2. Trumpet. 3. Fabricated, made up, concocted. 4. A female prostitute. 5. Trumpeter swan. 6. “The Art of the Deal.” 7. Isaac Asimov. 8. Nonsensical or deceptive. 9. Triumph.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd. © 2020 Ken Fisher

