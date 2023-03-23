PRESTONBURG, Ky. — West Virginia’s Sinatra soulman, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., has a new award for his trophy chest.
The Logan County native and season six winner of NBC TV’s “America’s Got Talent” received the award for “Top Male Vocalist” during the 3rd Annual Appalachian Arts & Entertainment Awards presented Saturday evening at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg, Kentucky.
The Appy Awards recognize and celebrate art, artisans, educators and more.
Murphy accepted the award in person, accompanied by his son Logan Eli, and thanked God as well as members of Team Landau including his longtime manager Burke Allen, who attended the ceremony with him Saturday.
“Arts and culture and music and all that is so entrenched in everybody in Appalachia. So, now we have the time to show that off and we really want to showcase that,” Mountain Arts Center Executive Director Joe Campbell said.
“To have a show like this really showcases everyone and their talent, how smart they are, how forward-thinking everyone is in this region, and if people don’t know, they’ll know it by the end of today,” Appys Co-Host and WYMT television anchor Lacey Roberts said. “This is huge, and I feel like this should be more widespread than it is, but we’re working on it, it’s only the third year, but it’s going to get bigger and better each and every year.”
Murphy is a past recipient of the Reality Television Personality of the Year award, was nominated as Best New Artist at the NAACP Image Awards, received the United States Jaycees 10 Outstanding Young Men in America award, the Spirit Award from the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame and was named West Virginian of the Year by the Charleston Gazette-Mail.
He has recorded four albums, a live-in-concert DVD, and has performed hundreds of sold-out concerts across four continents. He maintains a home base in West Virginia.
