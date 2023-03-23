Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High near 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 47F. W winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.