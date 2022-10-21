FAIRMONT — At the end of 2021, Natalie Tennant was in was at the top of her career with a fellowship at Harvard secured, but a pain in her breast changed her plans in an instant.
Tennant is one of the most influential and well-known individuals in West Virginia politics. As a former secretary of state and a political activist in more recent years, Tennant has been an example for women in Appalachia.
In December 2021, Tennant had big plans for her career involving the upcoming election and its impacts, but she started to notice a slight pain in her breast that was out of the ordinary.
“My diagnosis story is a little bit different. We always say you have to get the yearly mammogram and you have to do self-exams and I routinely do that every year,” Tennant said.
She had a typical exam in April of that year, and everything checked out fine. However, over the course of the year, she started to notice something was off.
Tennant described herself as “not a stickler” for these sorts of anomalies, but she could tell that this pain was different from a strained muscle or a cramp. This could be more serious.
While there wasn’t a lump to be found, she thought it’d be best to play it safe and go to the doctor for a checkup. The results came back, and she was given a diagnosis of a stage zero breast cancer called ductal carcinoma in situ , also referred to as DCIS.
As far as breast cancer preparedness goes, one would think Tennant would be an expert. She’s publicly been involved with and served as emcee for the WV Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure. She’s pushed for awareness, yet when she was diagnosed, she found herself at a loss.
“Here I am doing all these stories as a reporter, promoting this race and the cause... then I’m diagnosed, and I don’t know my head from a hole in the ground,” Tennant said. “When you’re given news like that, you really don’t know what the next step is.”
This is what inspired her to be so public about her diagnosis. Her initial post in February 2022 on Facebook announcing it has nearly 2,000 reactions and hundreds of shares.
She hoped that by spreading her story, others will be able to better navigate their own situations, especially someone less versed about breast cancer.
“This is what advocacy does. This is where I tell men and women they have to advocate for themselves,” Tennant said.
At this point, she was at a crossroads. An MRI just after Christmas showed that the cancer was spreading, and a total mastectomy was going to be necessary.
When this news came, Tennant was mulling over an opportunity she was offered to have a fellowship at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. Now with a major surgery on the table, she wasn’t so sure she’d get the chance.
After a long contemplation, she decided to withdraw from the Harvard job and reapply in the fall. Not a guarantee, but better than chancing her life on a worsening situation.
As 2022 moved on and she went forward with the mastectomy and reconstructive surgery, she thought she was in the clear. However, in a call from her doctor, she learned the cancer had spread into her lymph nodes and had progressed to stage 1A.
“[My doctor] calls and tells me there’s like a microcell of cancer in one of my lymph nodes,” Tennant said. “This was a tough time. I thought I was in the clear and was instantly less optimistic than I’ve ever been.”
Despite the news, she moved on and kept pushing. She re-applied to Harvard and landed the fellowship for a second time and is dealing with the remaining cancer one day at a time.
Tennant, who grew up in Fairview, is currently in Cambridge teaching and working at Harvard this semester but misses West Virginia and the support she has waiting for her when she comes home.
She still acts as the part-time caretaker of her father, who lives in Fairview and is thankful for her siblings and family who have stepped in to fill the role while she’s away and who have been endlessly supportive while she’s delt with her diagnosis.
“It’s not like I forget that I have cancer — I think about it every day,” Tennant said. “Right now, I find myself only able to take life three months at a time, because you just don’t know what’s going to change.”
Looking back at the start of 2022 is surreal for Tennant and her family. The journey traveled and the work still left to do is daunting, but the support and help given by others is what has gotten her through it all.
For others in her situation, she recommends the usual steps — self exams, regular checkups and honest communication with doctors are life-saving precautions when it comes to cancer.
“The pain of a mammogram is nothing compared to everything else you might have to go through if you wait,” Tennant said. “Advocate for yourself. Ask questions. There are so many resources out here to help you make it through.”
