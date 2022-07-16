FAIRMONT — After three days of testimony and arguments, a Marion County Circuit Court jury handed down a guilty verdict Thursday against David Hunter Lewis for the 2020 murder of Dylan Matthew Harr.
Lewis, 21, of Bridgeport, was charged and found guilty of first-degree murder and the use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
The final witness from the prosecution was Kellie Goldsmith, who was Lewis’ girlfriend at the time of the murder. Goldsmith was compliant with the police throughout the investigation and testified against Lewis Thursday.
After her testimony, the lawyers came to the bench and the jurors were sent from the courtroom so a few matters could be discussed.
“It’s the court’s opinion that the state has presented a prima facie case on both counts of the indictment,” according to the court notes.
Prima facie means the prosecution proved that Lewis was not only nearby the murder, but was directly involved in it. Generally, if a case is not prima facie, the defense can move for an acquittal.
After the conference, the prosecution rested and the defense said Lewis decided not to testify on his own behalf. The defense had no other witnesses, so they rested their case.
According to police who conducted the murder investigation, Lewis and Harr were at odds, both living on and off in a small apartment rented by mutual friends on Bryant Street, next to Fairmont State University.
The strife between the two culminated in a “fist fight by appointment,” as described by Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Freeman in which they fought out their differences. According to eyewitnesses, the animosity between the two appeared to have ended after that.
But just days later, when Lewis returned to the apartment to get his things, witnesses saw Lewis leave the apartment and Harr followed him. There was a gunshot, and Lewis was seen fleeing. Harr died before reaching the Fairmont Medical Center where he was pronounced dead on Dec. 15, 2020.
Police found Lewis hours later at Sheetz on Fairmont Avenue, wearing what witnesses described he left the Bryant Street apartment wearing.
The officer that arrested him, Fairmont Police Officer Sam Murphy, recounted the tension of the scene in court on Wednesday, because he thought Lewis was still armed.
“I kept my hand on my pistol,” Murphy said. “Just in case he was armed and I’d have to use force.”
Lewis was not armed, and the investigators never found the murder weapon. However, the major pieces of evidence against Lewis were the jacket he was wearing when arrested, and gunshot residue found on his hand.
The jacket was a zip-up hoodie and in the right-hand pocket, there is an exit bullet hole. The prosecution posits that Lewis greeted Harr outside with an arm around the shoulder, while his hand was still in his hoodie pocket, where he had concealed a firearm.
He then shot down through Harr’s chest, severing a major artery and puncturing his left lung. Harr was rushed to the hospital, but didn’t survive. The blast from the gun left residual powder in the hoodie pocket, a key aspect prosecutors used to convict Lewis.
The jury seemed to find that the evidence provided sufficiently proved malice and premeditation and found Lewis guilty of first-degree murder as well as the firearm charge. Neither side requested the jury be polled. Sentencing will be held at a later date.
