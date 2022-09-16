Partly cloudy. High 81F. Winds light and variable..
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 16, 2022 @ 3:39 am
Friday, September 16
FOOTBALL
East Fairmont vs. Braxton County, 7 p.m.
North Marion at Brooke, 7 p.m.
