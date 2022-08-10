Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. High 78F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.