MORGANTOWN — Being a football coach is a whole lot more than just having the right to wear a whistle dangling around your neck.
Too often we judge them on their game plan rather than their practice plan. We see them being salesmen on the recruiting trail, and mad scientists as they devise offensive and defensive schemes.
All of that, of course, has truth in it, but there is another side that too often is passed over and in the end it is the side that probably defines the coach’s success or failure.
The football coach is a teacher.
Think back to your academic life, to the teachers who taught you. Some got through to you. To this day, perhaps midway through your life’s career, you credit them with pushing you along in the early days.
Their class was your favorite class.
There were other teachers who had you looking at the clock on the wall, awaiting the bell that symbolized the end of class, to ring just 10 minutes into the class.
There was no way that physics teacher was going to get you into physics.
Coaches enter the profession with a number of factors in their favor. Mostly they have experience in the field, know the emotions involved and the most important skills that must be developed. They normally don’t have to worry about creating an interest in their students, for football is an elective.
But teaching comes down to communications and interpersonal relationships, about the ability to win a player’s trust and then finding a way to get through to him.
Defensive line coach Andrew Jackson is in his second year with the defensive line and Tony Washington is in his first year working with the wide receivers.
There is no one right approach and a hundred wrong approaches. Each individual is different.
“Some guys are walk through guys, some guys are draw-it-on-the-board guys,” Jackson said the other day. “Some guys are watch-it-on-tape, some guys like to watch the older guys drills.”
Jackson knows he has to understand what each of his players need. Some need to be pushed, some need to be shown. Some require patience. Some require a firm approach, punishment and reward.
Those who like to watch the “older guys” are lucky in Jackson’s D-line room.
“That’s what’s good about having Dante Stills and Taijh Alston around who are very good on technique,” he said, holding them up as examples and often encouraging his two starters to share their knowledge with players who want help.
“It starts off in walk-throughs and meetings,” Jackson said. “You touch with them all different ways. Some it might click for in the meetings, some guys it might click for in the walk throughs, some guys it might click for after the first team period.”
To Jackson, there is one common thread that he has to find ways to touch.
“My guys are super competitive. Whether we’re having a spelling bee in my meeting room or we’re having a Quiz Bowls or running races, nobody like to lose. We try to be smarter than a fifth grader all the time,” he said, laughing.
And, yes, you heard it right. It isn’t always “do a swim move” or “get the pad level down.”
Sometimes it isn’t that you have to be competitive but that you have to spell “competitive.”
Tony Washington is the Mountaineers wide receiver coach, in his first year here after coaching the last two year at Coastal Carolina.
He was a star player at Appalachian State, then had four NFL seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots.
That gave him instant credibility but sometimes it’s a long step from successful player to coach.
“The hardest part of position coaching — obviously we know about the game, we know about this and about this, but being able to package it and communicate it in a way the players understand,” Washington said.
“The biggest thing coming from a player to coach isn’t knowing what to do, but how can I translate that to you,” he went on. “It was finding a way to simplify what I know and getting it to guys who are younger and don’t have that much experience. I have to get them to understand it and be able to use it.”
While his players were learning how to play, he was learning how to coach.
“The biggest transition is simplifying things, having simple rules, teaching the fundamental basics and growing from there,” he said. “Once you kind of figure that out after spending a couple of years as a GA and being around coaches who can teach you little tricks you can do, once you learn that part it becomes a lot easier.
“I can name a ton of people at East Carolina, at the University of Louisville who helped me when I was GA. I probably wouldn’t be here today without them. I can call them whenever I need to,” he said.
The point is that you have to individualize your lessons for the players. Some players are tall, some short, some fast, some tough. Each has his own areas of strengths and weaknesses while the coach addresses all of that.
“You have to find out what works with each guy,” Washington said. “I can’t coach Bryce [Ford-Wheaton] the same way I coach Sam [James]. I can’t coach Sam the same way I coach KP [Kaden Prather] or the same way I coach Reese Smith.
“I tell guys, I’m not going to coach all you guys the same but everyone is going to get coached fairly. Some guys I have to be harder on, put my foot on their butt more. Some guys you tell do this and they do it. It comes down to finding what works. At the end of the day, what we want is for these guys to be playing at the highest level.”
In this shrinking world of ours, where college recruiting is spreading not just from regional to countrywide, but across oceans and mountains for talent, there are additional challenges.
Eddie Vesterinen is a linebacker out of Helsinki, Finland, who found his way to WVU through Brandon Collier of PPI Recruits during the DreamChasers Tour.
He obviously comes in not having the same background, the same experience at a highly competitive level but bursting with natural ability in need of coaching.
But first Jackson had to overcome the communications problems, now he is seeing his work paying dividends.
“Eddie V is more confident asking questions,” Jackson said. “He’s picked up on some of the football jargon. There’s a lot verbiage he’s picked up and understands the game a lot better, is able to play faster, not having to think as much or trying to diagnose what the signals from the sideline mean.”
Now, if Jackson can just teach him to spell “verbiage.”
