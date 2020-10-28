FAIRMONT — West Virginia’s senior U.S. senator proved Tuesday that you can go home again.
Marion County native, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, (D-W.Va.), participated in early voting at the Marion County Courthouse Tuesday afternoon.
The Senator said he votes early every election, and encourages anyone who wants to get their vote in early to do the same, especially those who are concerned about the risk of COVID-19 transmission.
“I early vote every year; I really enjoy doing it,” Manchin said. “I would encourage anybody and everybody who is concerned about the mail-in ballots — there should be no concern whatsoever, mailing in is very secure — but I just hope everyone just gets out and votes.”
Manchin encouraged people to vote in every election they can, in order to make their voices heard in important issues that affect their lives, as well as the lives of others around them. He said people are being faced with many challenges this year that could be impacted by changes in policy in the coming years, so he believes people should want to have a say in those policies.
“The importance of voting right now, my goodness, we are in the midst of a pandemic crisis, a health care crisis, we have an economic crisis hitting,” Manchin said. “We’ve got to have good leadership that is going to allow us to come together to start working for what is best for the country, not what is best for the political party.”
Manchin said people should vote based on their own beliefs, rather than those tied to a particular political party.
“Political parties are destroying us, it’s basically tribal lines with people just saying, ‘I’m for Republicans,’ or, ‘I’m for Democrats,’ that’s so wrong. You should be for the country,” Manchin said. “If you are Democrat or Republican, you might have a different way of trying to solve the problem, but if you just want to blame everyone else and let the problem exasperate, that makes it much worse.”
Being faced with so many issues, Manchin said he is happy that so many people have been involved in the election process this year.
“It’s a record turnout in Marion County; it’s a record turnout around the country,” Manchin said. “People are interested, thank goodness. They are going to either vote to keep what we have or change, and that’s what elections are all about.”
Manchin said his voting experience, like many other experiences in the COVID-19 pandemic, was a unique one, but one that he nevertheless felt safe in.
“It’s the first time I have ever voted with a Q-tip,” Manchin said. “They do a very nice job; for me, that was the right thing to do.”
