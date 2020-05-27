Nick Fantasia, Democrat
Residence: Fairmont
Email: Nick@nickfantasia.com
Why should voters choose you for this political office?
I feel my greatest strength is the ability to build teams that successfully complete projects. When I previously held office we built a team that completed 5 new bridges, The Connector, new water/sewer plants, 5 business parks (that now house over a thousand jobs), and a 35 house community project. Lately all the projects are to the north and south of Marion County. I have experience in capturing federal and state funding for our needs in Marion County. I have experience in job creation, and experience in bringing Charleston and Washington to Marion County when we need them.
What is the most important challenge facing the office for which you are running and how do you plan to address it?
The most important challenge the Marion County Commission faces is bringing the Commission back to the people. Evening meetings have been eliminated so people who work can’t attend. Twice weekly meetings have become twice a month, so they are hard to participate in. The Commission has stopped going out to Town meetings. The Commission takes a full month's pay. Commissioners should work the full month. The commission needs to go back to its roots and be involved in the County’s communities. The Commission needs to lead, and the first step in leadership is listening. The second step in leadership is taking action.
If elected, what are the first three initiatives you would take?
Initiative one would be to make a motion for going back to meeting weekly, and starting back the monthly evening meetings so citizens can be heard.
Initiative two would be to make a motion to start the studies and plans that are required by the state and federal offices to capture project dollars for our communities. These are the steps that start to get our awful roads fixed.
Initiative three would be to go to each Community and Volunteer Fire Department and find out what the needs are for each one. Then put the team together to get a successful solution to those community needs.
Like everyone, I love my family, and I love our Marion County. It clearly has needs, but action and work, if we do it together will make it better.
Rick Garcia, Democrat
Residence: Fairmont
Email: Rgarcia104@gmail.com
Why should voters choose you for this political office?
No single individual can take credit for what a commission accomplishes, but in the last five-and-a half years, the commission has built two pavilions at Palatine Park, new restrooms, a handicap fishing dock, consolidated voting precincts saving thousands of dollars, instituted a county hiring freeze to stop the growth of government to offset regional jail costs, partner with the soccer board to pave parking lots and install lights for spring and fall soccer for over 1,000 children all without spending taxpayers’ money and not raising any taxes.
What is the most important challenge facing the office for which you are running and how do you plan to address it?
I think the No. 1 challenge will be to have the election run smoothly and without any complications, and also have enough poll workers. With over 7,000 absentee ballots already in, the County Clerk’s outstanding office workers have not lost a beat, by working every day since the shutdown. Hats off to Tom and all his brave workers.
If elected, what are the first three initiatives you would take?
Trying to reduce the county’s regional jail bill. Work with businesses and educators to provide a skilled workforce starting at the high school level. To open the door on jobs related to aerospace, air structure, engine manufacturing, flight service and piloting.
Consolidate precincts to save taxpayers’ money.
Linda Longstreth, Democrat
Residence: Fairmont
Email: llongstreth43@aol.com
Why should voters choose you for this political office?
Experience. Having served Marion County in the W.Va. House of Delegates for 16 years, I have worked on all state departments' budgets and issues pertaining to city and county governments that involved legislative approval. Working with the county, the city and the Chamber of Commerce, we brought in our new state building, state funding for the Gateway Connector and major water projects. I will continue pushing for more economic development, broadband for rural areas, keep levy rates low and be a good steward of taxpayer money. I will work with integrity and bring more transparency to the office.
What is the most important challenge facing the office for which you are running and how do you plan to address it?
In these economic times, I believe consequences of state actions on unfunded mandates passed on to counties is an issue to be concerned about and addressed. Mandated services for counties, such as infrastructure, public safety and transportation, are increasing and state funding is critical. When funding decreases, counties have to make up the shortfall. We have to defend against legislative actions and follow any bills that would defund our county budget. I will use my legislative experience and contacts to help keep bad bills from hurting our taxpayers.
If elected, what are the first three initiatives you would take?
I would focus on: (1) making water and sewage a priority in our rural areas of the county working along with our Public Service Districts.
(2) Work with the sheriff and law enforcement on our opioid problem to ensure those in need have access to available treatment, and
(3) Work with state and federal officials to bring on broadband to our rural areas.
Burley "Butch" Tennant Jr., Democrat
Residence: Fairmont
Email: Did not disclose
Why should voters choose you for this political office?
As a former county commissioner, I brought many things to the county (Palatine Park, New State Building) and have a great working relationship with many people in Charleston, W.Va. I enjoy helping the people of Marion County whether it be trying to get property taxes reduced or getting trash picked up in their neighborhood. Every task is important.
What is the most important challenge facing the office for which you are running and how do you plan to address it?
The most important challenge facing the Marion County Commission is the budget. I plan on working with each elected official to keep their budget in line without any disservice to the county.
If elected, what are the first three initiatives you would take?
1) I would to work developing more businesses and jobs for the area.
2) Finish waterfront development for Palatine Park.
3) Work with CKB Airport (which is owned by Marion and Harrison counties) development which would bring more jobs to the area.
David Kennedy, Republican
Residence: Fairmont
Email: dkennedywv@yahoo.com
Why should voters choose you for this political office?
My work on the city council is pretty well done. We now have
- New, better city manager and finance director
- Strong and very capable mayor, Brad Merrifield
- No more back porch deals and council, not just a rubber stamp
- Not afraid to identify subversives who would destroy liberty and destroy our freedom.
- Served our country in the Marine corps.
- Can't be bought.
What is the most important challenge facing the office for which you are running and how do you plan to address it?
- Our county population drain and lack of jobs
- Manage, without waste, the 420 million dollars coming to improve our region.
- Make county government smaller
- Make county Sheriff Dept. larger
- Better management to stop higher taxes.
- Accessibility; work to build the I-68 corridor and have it junction in White Hall at Hocklick Hollow.
If elected, what are the first three initiatives you would take?
- Get wvcheckbook.gov up and running like the city has. All our public money needs to be identified and handled.
- Visit out-of-state companies. Ask them to establish vendors in our county towns.
- With the "Trump Recovery" beginning, obtain all grants and programs that apply to us and work with Congressman McKinley and Senator Capito to make it possible.
George Yelich, Republican
Did not respond to Times West Virginian questionnaire
