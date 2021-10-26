Marion County Middle School Cross Country Championship
Monday, Oct. 18 at North Marion High School
Top 20 (Girls)
Kailee Haymond (East Fairmont), Annabelle Skidmore (East Fairmont), Sara Noechel (Barrackville), Tillie Cinalli (West Fairmont), Ella Egidi (West Fairmont), Adalynn Parilak (East Fairmont), Ashlyn Aubrey (West Fairmont), Lily Larnard (East Fairmont), Ryleigh Bills (East Fairmont), Paige Snyder (East Fairmont), Caroline Corwin (East Fairmont), Kiana Edison (Rivesville), Avery Moore (West Fairmont), Lyla Garcia (West Fairmont), Lily Pudder (Monongah), Adalyn Legnasky (Fairview), Amarie Richards (Rivesville), Atiley Efaw (Mannington), Ella Thompson (Monongah), Katie Lemley (Monongah).
Top 20 (Boys)
Max Fortier (East Fairmont), Josiah Brannen (West Fairmont), Leeland Greaser (Monongah), Brady Hutson (East Fairmont), Dominic Rinehart (East Fairmont), Anthony Corwin (East Fairmont), Brady Saunders (West Fairmont), Jonah Henderson (East Fairmont), Ben Barnes (East Fairmont), Bryler Wilson (East Fairmont), Jayden Flower (Barrackville), Jon White (West Fairmont), Aadan Bryan (Rivesville), Lucas Runner (Monongah), Jamyson Posey (West Fairmont), Korben Booth (Mannington), Jared Terlosky (Mannington), Colton Campbell (Barrackville), Jackson Waskis (Fairview).
Top Finishes (Girls)
1st— East Fairmont 26
2nd— West Fairmont 43
3rd— Monongah 98
4th— Rivesville 113
Top Finishes (Boys)
1st— East Fairmont 24
2nd— West Fairmont 55
3rd— Monongah 81
4th— Mannington 98
