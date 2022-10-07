FAIRMONT — The work done by emergency responders to reinforce the security of the county schools will come to a head this weekend.
Over the last several months, the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Homeland Security and other emergency responders have teamed up with Marion County Schools to overhaul the security of the county’s school buildings.
While the process of evaluating every facility is still ongoing and the work isn’t scheduled to be completed until January, a major step in the process will be taken this weekend. All aspects of the emergency response system will come together to organize a full active shooter training that will last throughout the weekend.
Marion County has held active shooter trainings before, but never to this magnitude. In the past, these events have been held by individual organizations, but this weekend’s training will involve all layers of emergency response from EMS to State Police.
Marion County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Executive Director Chris McIntire said that law enforcement in attendance will learn what to do whether they arrive to a situation alone or are the last on the scene.
“We’ve seen in some of the other cases across the country there was hesitation, we don’t want hesitation.,” McIntire said. “We want [law enforcement] to be able to go in and have confidence in the equipment and confidence in their training.”
The Marion County Commission provided $100,000 in funding to purchase materials for use in this training and in actual responses conducted by emergency responders.
Purchased items included anti-rifle armor, bulletproof shields, ladders and stop-the-bleed kits for every school in the county. The training will inform law enforcement how to best used these tools and the proper way to respond to high-stress situations.
The training will take place over Saturday, Sunday and Monday inside Fairmont Senior High School and the Marion County Courthouse.
In his career in Marion County, Sheriff Jimmy Riffle can’t recall ever having a training of this scale and he’s pleased with the way everything has come together thus far.
“The quicker we can officers trained and some practical exercises done, the better off we are,” Riffle said. “You really don’t want to learn of the job in situations like this. The dynamics of any critical incident at a school can change so quickly.”
Since the first of the school safety walkthroughs was conducted in July, the school system and the emergency agencies have worked lightning-fast to evaluate the safety of the schools and to organize this training.
School Superintendent Donna Hage said that knowing the caliber of folks she was working with on these projects, she wasn’t surprised how fast these tasks got done considering what could be at stake.
“This is all so that we can do better. We want to get things in place for security and for comfort for our students and this is another layer for our students,” Hage said. “I’m very pleased with this collaboration and what it’s brought forth and I look forward to more collaborations. This is just the beginning.”
In addition to the supplies purchased for the training this weekend, a special locker will be installed in every school building around the county containing a kit full of bleed treatments and wound care as well as other important emergency tools.
School faculty will also be attending the training and be educated on used the equipment inside the lockers that will be provided.
“This is a continual effort to make sure that the kids and staff and administration are being kept as safe as we can make them,” Riffle said. “They’re there to learn, not to worry about these sorts of things.”
Any members of the community with questions about the training this weekend are welcome to contact the Marion County Sheriff’s office at 304-367-5300.
