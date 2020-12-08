FAIRMONT — Randy Farley, superintendent of Marion County Schools, said he will make a call today to move all students to virtual learning until the end of the calendar year.
Members of the Marion County Board of Education agreed in a Monday board meeting that moving students to the distance learning model would be the best to stop the risk of the spread of COVID-19. Farley said he can act on that concern because Marion County moved into the orange on the West Virginia Department of Education's COVID-19 map.
Farley said, however, that most of the cases in the schools have come in from an outside transmission, according to contact tracing performed by the Marion County Health Department, and the community needs to comply with pre-established safety guidelines to allow the number of cases to drop.
"If we go remote, we need people in the community to follow all the good guidelines for safety so that we all get better," Farley said. "We can't do it ourselves, we have got to have the help of the community, because that is what is bringing it back into our environment."
Each member of the board of education said that based on the upward trend in Marion County COVID-19 cases, they believed closing schools physically would emphasize the serious nature of the situation.
"With Christmas break coming and everything and what is going on with the numbers rising, I would like to see us go remote," said school board member James Saunders. "I just think it's a unique situation for us because there are only three days left, and let's keep everyone safe."
Board President Mary Jo Thomas and board vice president Donna Costello agreed and said she believes the state COVID-19 map is a few days behind the current number of cases, which is why the schools should get an early jump on the move.
"I just think for the greater good that we need to be switching over," Costello said. "If I am correct, what I found out, there is a lag of two to five days, so the numbers we are seeing right now is the testing from Thanksgiving break. If numbers continue to rise, we are going to be in the red."
Board member Richard Pellegrin said he would like to listen to the recommendations of health care professionals in the county to make the decision to go remote.
"I have always said the safest place for the kids is in school and of course brought back and forth by a school bus," Pellegrin said. "Things have changed a little bit... from what I understand and what I have read, the health care professional in the county recommends we go remote through the end of 2020, and that is how I feel."
Board member Tom Dragich said the county trending upward into orange status gave him pause when considering the decision to have kids return to school Monday.
"I saw we went into the orange so quickly, that really concerns me," Dragich said. "I think we need to take a look at it."
Before the board members took on the regular agenda, they also heard from three school staff members who gave suggestions to the board about how to handle the upcoming spring semester.
"AFT Marion professional and service personnel believe the only way to keep everyone in the school system safe is to be fully remote until the numbers greatly improve," said John Foley, president of the American Federation of Teachers of Marion County. "I am sure that there are parents who feel the same way because I have been hearing frequently of students moving from the blended model to distance learning."
Mark Yoho, a teacher at North Marion High, said his students enjoy their time when they are learning in-person with him, and he wanted the board to take this into account when making a decision.
"At school, I feel very safe, and I feel like our faculty and students have done a great job of doing what they need to do to stay safe," Yoho said. "I feel it is our duty to educate these children."
Hannah Morris, a teacher at Fairmont Senior High, told the board she doesn't believe that teaching two different models of students on different schedules makes it impossible for her to dedicate her full attention and ability to the students individually.
"Distance kids are surpassing the blended learners right now — there is just not enough time to instruct both of them," Morris said. "I don't understand how we're supposed to be providing quality instruction to these distance students with the given amount of time to communicate with them."
