Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.