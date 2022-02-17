Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 27F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 27F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.