FAIRMONT – Allison Hetrick wasn’t uncomfortable living in Cincinnati, but eventually she realized she was leaving the city’s confines every chance she got. Paula Repka, meanwhile, now in her mid-60s, doesn’t have any regrets looking back at how her lifestyle changed while she raised a family and invested in her career, but the recent reunion is one she’s come to welcome whole heartedly. And Abraham Dunsmore, after having detached from one of his favorite childhood activities for years, has been happy to rediscover its joys again during early adulthood.
Through all of life’s happenings — from career changes, to family, to other hobbies and interests — Hetrick, Repka, Dunsmore as well as countless others have ventured in one direction and forayed into another. Eventually, however, the adventure and the adrenaline but also the serenity and scenery have brought them back to the rivers and to the mountains, to the foothills and to the forests — to the allure of the outdoors.
Hetrick, who lives in Morgantown, has seen her outdoor experiences take her across the globe, from hiking in West Virginia’s state forests to snorkeling between the tectonic plates in Iceland. Repka, who also currently resides in West Virginia, can trace nature’s call from the creek behind her childhood home in rural Pennsylvania to the peak of Mount Kilimanjaro.
Other folks, such as in-state natives Dunsmore and Ryan Leedom, appreciate the everyday simplicities but also the everyday challenges of the outdoors. Dunsmore carves up trails and dirt roads as a competitive dirt bike and ATV racer, while Leedom’s affinity for fishing and hunting has led him to pursue a career in wildlife management and conservation.
Yet, whether it’s Hetrick watching lava flow near the volcanoes of Hawaii or Leedom rising at the crack of dawn to hunt for wild turkeys on the plains of West Virginia, there’s an everlasting allure of nature, outdoors people say, that's almost a meld between pursuit and purity.
“I guess you could pretty much call it, ‘The chase,’” Leedom said. “Once you get introduced to it and get your feet wet, it’s easy to find yourself down a bunny hole.”
Hetrick, who now works as a clinical instructor at West Virginia University as the program coordinator of the undergraduate athletic training program, for example, has sought out new adventures at every turn. She’s backpacked the Camino de Santiago in Spain, taken a dip in Costa Rica’s hot springs and mud baths, and surfed on the coast of Hawaii. She’s been backpacked twice in Iceland. This summer she planned to go scuba diving in Aruba before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Hetrick practically beams at the idea that she’s become known as that crazy friend who is willing to go on any adventure at any time.
“They know I’ll also plan the whole thing,” she said.
Similarly, Repka has crested the 35 peaks of the Catskill Mountains in New York, backpacked in the Himalayas, and accompanied Hetrick on one of her Icelandic trips, all after reconnecting with the outdoors following a sort of falling out of touch while she raised her kids and worked a 30-plus-year career as a project manager for IBM.
“I have that goal where I still want to be that woman that some outdoor magazine writes about, like, ‘She’s still out there doing things as a 70 or 80 year old,” said Repka, 64.
Leedom, 25, stacks up his resume as a hunter and fisherman in a similar vein, he says, where in place of visiting exotic destinations like Hetrick and Repka, he’s trying to track down specific game. He shot his first public land turkey this past turkey hunting season and next he wants to get a black bear.
“I got up at 4 a.m. for about a week straight and spent countless hours hunting just because I wanted to get that turkey,” he said. “That was huge for me.”
For some it may be reaching a point on a map, and for others, it may be hooking a specific fish, but there’s pretty much a consensus from lovers of the outdoors that part of what keeps them going is based within goal-orientation, based in, as Leedom calls it, “The chase.”
“It’s like, ‘OK, let’s work on this list,’” said Repka, specifically mentioning aspirations to summit multiple U.S. high points. “There’s a sense of accomplishment.”
“I like the idea of seeing places not everybody gets to see because it takes effort to get there, and I enjoy that journey of it,” said Hetrick, who has also backpacked and mountain biked across state forests and parks in West Virginia and Pennsylvania. “Some people just value other things, though — like they’ll buy a boat and spend all of their time on the boat because they have a kid or they have a wife and they have other responsibilities. And then some people don’t like giving up their creature comforts so they don’t like the idea of sleeping on the ground or carrying stuff. You do have to have a little bit of a working out mentality where you have to at least value that, value some sort of physical activity or physical fitness.”
Talk to those who gravitate to outdoor activities — be it in backpacking, kayaking, hunting, really anything — beyond the actual activities and there’s an entire cache of self-investment goodness that begins to unveil itself. Outdoorsmen and women start to remark on the mental and emotional upswings that can result from a day in the woods or a night in a tent under the stars.
“There’s something very rewarding in it,” Hetrick said. “Like when I’m backpacking, it’s really the idea of just disconnecting for a while and kind of relying on yourself. I think there’s something very rewarding about being on your own and relying on yourself. I think it builds confidence and it gives you a different self-worth. There’s that self-reliance that's built into it.”
“It’s definitely a cathartic thing,” Leedom said. “It’s tough to put into words what it means to be out there and free where, as long as you’re within the guidelines of the law, you’re just kind of enjoying nature unpolluted by anything.”
The repetitive, rhythmic motions of the activities themselves — paddling while kayaking, casting and reeling in while fishing — combined with the tranquility of the natural surroundings has a subdued and calming effect, outdoorsy folks say.
“It’s like anything you love, once you’re out there, you’re 100 percent focused. All of your bills, your worries, and all your problems go away for two hours,” said Bill Zavidny, who, like Dunsmore, races dirt bikes and ATVs. “I know some guys who have raced (bikes and ATVs) and (have since) quit, and now they just joy ride because that’s what they do. I know guys in their 50s who just love going out on a Sunday and making new trails and burning laps.”
“It clears your head of the stress of everything else going on,” Repka said. “When I’m hiking, somehow I can kind of solve all of the problems of the world.”
“Your body can kind of get into a zone, like you get into ‘the one foot in front of the other kind of thought process,’” said Hetrick. “I use it for stress reduction and deeper thinking. A lot of times I get my best ideas for work when I’m in the middle of a hike because it’s easier to have clearer thoughts when the space around you is clear and you don’t have as many distractions.”
It is in that vein, outdoors venturers say, where the appeal of the outdoors truly exists, that intersection of physical activity and mental placidness within an environment free of contamination or modification. It stokes one’s feeling of both empowerment and modesty due to nature’s dueling vastness and simplicity. It, in the most basic way, alters one’s preferred place to be.
“I realized,” Repka said, “I would much rather be outside than inside.”
