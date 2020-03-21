MORGANTOWN – A decade ago today, West Virginia took the second step on its run to the Final Four of the 2010 NCAA Tournament, beating Missouri, 68-59, in Buffalo, New York.
What was on our mind then? How did that go? How did the run transpire?
We take you back now 10 years, to what we all saw, what we wrote and what was going on behind the scenes.
---
Why Missouri?
I remember that going through my head shortly after WVU beat Morgan State in the opening round of the 2010 NCAA Championships.
Why does the team I am covering, this team that was winning over the nation with its rise from the dead game after game, riding Da’Sean Butler’s late game heroics as he won six games on last-second shots, have to wind up against my alma mater?
Not that at any time did I think WVU would lose this game to Mizzou for the Mountaineers clearly were a team of destiny as the year was playing out.
Yet it got me thinking back to all those years when I was a kid like those playing for WVU, how much pride I had taken in my school and in the league that they played in, that ironically being the old Big Eight which would morph into the Big 12 and wind up with WVU playing in it and Missouri having jumped off to the SEC.
As expected, WVU won the game over a Missouri team coached by Mike Anderson and it was exactly the kind of game you could have predicted coming in, a physical defensive struggle that, in the end, would have Butler’s stamp on it.
Butler had put his stamp on most of this magical season and took control right out of the gate, scoring 19 or his 28 points in the first half.
Missouri tried every trick Anderson had in his defensive playbook – and in many ways – it was a playbook very similar to Huggins’.
See, before ‘Press Virginia,’ Missouri had a defense that was billed as “The Fastest 40 Minutes in Basketball,” pressuring all the time. They really turned the heat up on Butler, but in the end, that’s what cooked the Tigers.
They tried this guy and that guy, they tried to deny him the ball, then they tried to keep him from getting to the basket.
But mostly they just banged him and Butler, to his credit, kept his cool and just inflicted his pain at the free throw line, hitting 12 of the 13 free throws he took.
“We didn’t really panic,” Butler said. “We just stepped up to the challenge and played like men and broke the press.”
It was Butler right from the start telling Mizzou they couldn’t stop him. He hit four of his first seven 3’s, then finished off the half hitting 7 of 8 free throws.
Missouri never recovered as Butler led WVU to the game’s first eight points.
“He’s the ‘Magic Man,’” point guard Darryl “Truck” Bryant said of Butler after the game. “He shows up when we need him. That’s really the only thing that counts.”
But he wasn’t playing solo. Kevin Jones pitched in with 13 points and nine rebounds and Devin Ebanks added 14 points and seven rebounds in a game that had special significance.
It was WVU’s 29th victory of the season, tying the school record for victories set in 1958-59, the year Jerry West led them to the NCAA Championship game, only to lose by a point to California.
Importantly for the Big East, WVU defended the conference’s honor. The media had jumped on the Big East after the league sent seven teams into the tournament but only WVU and Syracuse had survived the second round. Now Huggins was ready to fire back at the poison pens.
“Whoever doesn’t think the Big East is a great league really shouldn’t write sports,” Huggins said. “They ought to do something else. Do cooking of something.”
I remember at that moment a thought ran through my head:
“Been there, done that, thanks,” thinking back to my days as a counterman and short order cook at the Wigwam Cafe out on old Highway 40 in Columbia, Missouri.
“By the way,” Huggins said, “you all are the ones who voted four of us in the Top Ten for the majority of the year, so apparently you thought we were pretty good then. Five in the Top 25 — it’s a great league.”
And he was dead set on proving it as WVU moved on to a Sweet 16 match up with Washington.
Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.